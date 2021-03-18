The International Cricket Council on Thursday posted the cricket version of the famous superhero movie franchise Justice League. ICC posted a Justice League poster with the edited images of star cricketers on superheroes’ bodies. The much-awaited Zack Snyder version of Justice League released on Thursday all across the globe. Also Read - 'Chopped And Changed Everything' - Vaughan Slams India Tactics in T20Is, Claims They Are Missing Jadeja And Bumrah

ICC captioned the post: “Unite the League #SnyderCut.” Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Drinks 'Black Water' That Costs Rs 3,000 Per Litre, Even Virat Kohli Drinks The Same



In the poster, Team India captain Virat Kohli was chosen as the Aquaman, While New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and England’s Ben Stokes were picked as Superman and Batman respectively.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also got his place in the elusive poster as the Flash while Kieron Pollard was portrayed as the Cyborg.

Australian star all-rounder Ellyse Perry was chosen as the only woman superhero in the Justice League – Wonder Woman.

Kohli, who got the Aquaman portrayal, is undoubtedly one of the greatest batsmen of modern-day cricket as has won several matches for India. While Williamson – Superman, has been the backbone of the New Zealand team in the past couple of years.

Stokes, who got the Batman character, have played a crucial role in England’s maiden ODI World Cup triumph in 2019.

The original Justice League movie was released in 2017 but faced an underwhelming response from fans across the globe as they were unhappy with the CGI of Superman’s character which was played by Henry Cavill. Interestingly the original movie was also initially directed by Zack Snyder but in the midway Joss Whedon took the charge of the movie.

Meanwhile, Aquaman (Virat Kohli) and Batman (Ben Stokes) will lock horns on Thursday evening in the fourth T20I between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium. England are currently leading the series with 2-1 as the hosts will look to bounce back in the series with two matches to spare.