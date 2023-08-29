Home

‘I Think For Me…’: Virat Kohli Reveals Why ODI Cricket Is Best Suited For Him Ahead Of Asia Cup

In 2023, Virat Kohli has scored two hundreds, both against Sri Lanka. In ODIs, Kohli has scored 46 centuries so far.

Virat Kohli will play his fourth ICC ODI World Cup this year. (Image: ICC)

Chennai: The one-day format has always brought the best out of Virat Kohli, the former India captain said just a day before the start of the Asia Cup 2023. The continental showpiece will be a trial for the Indian side before the ICC World Cup 2023. In between the Asia Cup and the World Cup, India will play three ODIs against Australia too. India start their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on September 2. The ODI format needs adaptability throughout the game. Kohli stressed that a lot of technical challenges and strategic decision-making skills are required to excel in the 50-over format.

“I love playing ODI cricket,” Kohli told Star Sports. “I think for me, ODI cricket is probably the one format that tests your game completely. Your technique, composure, patience, playing the situation, and playing differently in different phases of the game,” he said.

“So, I think it tests you as a batsman completely, and I feel the ODI cricket has always brought the best out of me because I like to embrace that challenge and play according to the situation to help my team win. I have always tried to do that, so yeah, as I said, it gives me an opportunity to test myself regularly, all aspects of my batting, and that’s why I really enjoy playing ODI cricket,” he added.

In ODIs, Kohli has an excellent record averaging 66 when batting second and 48 when batting first. His 50-over career so far includes 46 centuries, 26 of which were scored during run-chases, setting a record for the most hundreds scored when batting second.

Virat Kohli in Alur. pic.twitter.com/rkYcqj7f6v — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 29, 2023

One of the modern-day greats, Kohli endured a dry run for close to three years before roaring in form last year in Asia Cup in UAE. He scored his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan in the tournament and there was no looking back for the run machine. The 2022 Asia Cup was played in T20I format.

Since then, Kohli has been unstoppable with three ODI centuries, two IPL tons and two Test hundreds. Kohli will be next seen against Pakistan in a Group A Asia Cup 2023 encounter on September 2 in Kandy. Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif was all praise for Kohli’s phenomenal performance lately against the Men in Green, hailing his capability to take charge, especially while chasing.

“His (Kohli’s) performance in Australia at the T20 World Cup (last year), against Pakistan, he played magnificently. He takes full responsibility and is a chase master,” he said. “The form that he had in that World Cup was because of his performances in the Asia Cup (2022), starting from that century he hit against Afghanistan.

“He had a dry run before that, but after his performances in the Asia Cup, he did not stop; he won matches, even the match against Pakistan in Australia,” added Kaif.

