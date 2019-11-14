Fast bowler Mohammed Shami was on fire as he emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers with three for 27 on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday. The incident in focus happened in the 54th over of the match when Shami send Mehidy Hasan back to the pavilion for a golden duck after trapping him leg before wicket. Even after Shami had picked up the wicket, it was strange, as the crowd at the stadium was cheering ‘Virat, Virat’.

India skipper Virat Kohli heard it and urged the crowd to cheer for Shami instead of him. This gesture will be loved by Kohli fans, who has once again shown his ‘selfless’ avatar.

Here is the video:

Crowd cheering KOHLI KOHLI but he asked to crowd

” I m not doing anything, cheer for him [SHAMI] ” What a Person ! @imVkohli

What a captain !#INDvBAN #ViratKohli#Viswasam #shami#Indvsban pic.twitter.com/td3Q8Oa9Ov — Savithriraj (@Savithriraj1) November 14, 2019

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim with 43 was the top-scorer. Skipper Mominul Haque (37) got in but could not convert his start into something big. Bangladesh was bowled out for 250 runs.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. The India pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami removed the top-order as they never allowed any batsman to get in. Ashwin picked up a couple of wickets as well to become the third spinner after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to pick 250 wickets on Indian soil. He achieved the feat during the second session of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium as he cleaned up skipper Mominul Haque for 37.

At the time of filing the copy, India was 28 for one. The hosts lost Rohit Sharma for six runs.