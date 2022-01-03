Johannesburg: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, and Kane Williamson are not just good captains, but also among the best batters of the modern era. Catching up with the best with some impressive performances in the past two years, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne has been a top batter for his country.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA Live Score 2nd Test Today, Day 1: Ravi Ashwin Leading India's Fightback After KL Rahul Departure; TEA BREAK

Despite featuring for Australia in the Ashes, Labuschagne found time for a quick interview on cricket.com.au where he named the best cover-driver of the ball in cricket according to him. During the session, he also named Sachin Tendulkar for his straight drive – which used to be a treat for all cricket lovers.

We asked Marnus Labuschagne to build his perfect batter and he got so into it that he named TWO 🤣🤣 #DirectHit pic.twitter.com/rKZYlFxVlJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2022

As of Kohli, he is missing the ongoing Johannesburg Test against South Africa due to an upper back spasm injury. Kohli has gone through a stormy last two months ever since announcing his stepping down as India’s T20 captain. He was subsequently axed as the ODI captain as well.

Just before leaving for South Africa, Kohli spoke to the media and contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s claims that the former was requested not to give up his T20 captaincy.

What makes things worse for Kohli is that he has not got a single hundred in the last two years. Kohli would in all probability be back leading the side in the third and final Test at Cape Town.

With a lead of 1-0 in the Test series, India is on the verge of scripting history in South Africa. India has never won a Test series on SA soil.