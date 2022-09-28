Trivandrum: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are arguably two of the best batters of the generation. While comparisons between the two are often made, Virat and Babar have immense love and respect for each other. Time and again, we have got to see the camaraderie between the two modern legends. The two enjoy a massive fanbase – not just in their own countries – but across the world. Recently a childhood picture of Virat and Babar went viral where the two are wearing similar shirts. Fans are loving it as they are commenting on it and in no time it has gone viral.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi Feels Pakistan Needs a Finisher Like Hardik Pandya

Inke sitare bhi milte ha lagta ha.. https://t.co/sDT7hEFSIZ — Mahwish Zahra (@MahwishZahra12) September 27, 2022

Btw those flannel shirts are love. ❤️ https://t.co/1j90zoNtkS — Osama Zafar (@phuppo_jan) September 27, 2022

How come, both babar & kohli are wearing the same shirts 😭 That bowl cut 🥰 pic.twitter.com/85PYXR6tyA — Masab Aqeel Janjua (@MasabAqeelreal) September 27, 2022

Babar is currently leading Pakistan against England in the ongoing T20I series. On the other hand, Kohli – who has finally got back into some kind of form – would feature in the T20I opener against South Africa at Trivandrum on Wednesdy.

Kohli and Babar would meet soon in Australia where India takes on Pakistan in arguably the biggest clash of the cricketing calendar. The tickets for the game is already sold out as expected. It is set to be a packed MCG on Octber 23.