Brisbane: With less than a week to go for the mega-clash between India and Pakistan at the iconic MCG, both teams are at Brisbane for their warm-up games. The teams have been in the nets training, but Monday was different. Ex-India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam were seen batting in the nets – not too far from each other – at the Gabba. Kohli and Babar have a lot of mutual respect for each other and fans have seen that time and again.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Virat Kohli did a net session together! All three batting side by side#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/itIMkKsAgn — (@Babar4life) October 17, 2022

Not just Babar, Mohammed Rizwan was also in the nets. The India versus Pakistan match is arguably the biggest clash of the cricketing calendar and there is much buzz around the match.