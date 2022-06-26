Leicester: The touring Indian team find themselves in a spot of bother ahead of the 5th Test versus England at Birmingham. Days ahead of the much-awaited Test, India captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid and is likely to miss the game. While that puts India in a spot and with no KL Rahul, it would now be interesting who leads the side in the Test.Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Upper-Cuts Jasprit Bumrah For Six During Warm-up Game Between India-Leicestershire; Video Goes VIRAL

The two best options at the moment are:

Virat Kohli: He was the captain when India toured to the UK last year. He was the captain of the four Tests that have been played. Kohli led India stupendously well in the four Tests and hence they have the lead heading into the final Test. Can BCCI convince him to lead India again would be interesting to see. Knowing Kohli, if he is offered to lead the country for the final Test – he would take it.

Rishabh Pant: He recently made he made his debut as captain for India in the T20Is versus South Africa. Pant is young, but he has experience of leading in the IPL. Yes, of course – Pant has never led in Tests and that could go against him in such a big game. But he too is a potential captaincy candidate.

How big is Rohit’s loss?

Rohit scored 368 runs in four Tests at 52.57 when India toured England last year. He made two fifties and a hundred in the process. Fans would be hoping he can recover on time and ready for the Test. If he plays the Test as India captain, it would be his first as skipper of the national side away from home.