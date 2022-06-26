Leicester: In the wake of Rohit Sharma testing positive for Covid, speculations are rife over who should lead India in the fifth and final Test at Birmingham against England. The Board of Control of Cricket in India find themselves in a spot of bother as injured KL Rahul is also not available for the Test.Also Read - Virat Kohli Back as Captain or Rishabh Pant? Who Will Lead India in 5th Test vs England in Absence of COVID +ve Rohit Sharma

That leaves BCCI with two practical options – one is Virat Kohli and the other Rishabh Pant. Given his experience, Kohli looks to be the frontrunner for it. Fans too want Kohli back as captain of India for the solitary Test. Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Upper-Cuts Jasprit Bumrah For Six During Warm-up Game Between India-Leicestershire; Video Goes VIRAL

Here is how Twitterverse reacted to the post where BCCI confirmed that Rohit has tested positive. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Tests Covid Positive; India Captain in Doubt For Test vs England

Get Well Soon Bro. Hope he becomes totally fit n fine before 5th test match.

In case if he fails to recover,@BCCI pls Make @imVkohli captain for the 5th test it will be good if he ends his captaincy tenure by winning this historic series#RohitSharma #ViratKohli #LEIvIND pic.twitter.com/11dFcCABqL — Arsh (@arshuu_19) June 26, 2022

Please make Virat @imVkohli captain for the 5th Test…he deserves to win the series .

Wish you speedy recovery @ImRo45 . — Mrityunjoy Viratian (@Mrityunjoy_offl) June 26, 2022

He was the captain when India toured to the UK last year. He was the captain of the four Tests that have been played. Kohli led India stupendously well in the four Tests and hence they have the lead heading into the final Test. Can BCCI convince him to lead India again would be interesting to see. Knowing Kohli, if he is offered to lead the country for the final Test – he would take it.