New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli-backed Indian fintech startup Digit reached USD 3.5 billion valuation after a fresh funding round on Friday. The company took to Twitter to confirm the news. ‘Trust is the heaviest word we know. We carry it in our hearts. It sets us free to touch the skies. A little poetic? Can’t help, this news can turn anyone into Keats 🙂 Thank You to our employees, partners, customers and investors. #thankyou,’ the tweet read. Also Read - WTC Final: India Lacked Match Fitness Against New Zealand, Feels Irfan Pathan

Trust is the heaviest word we know.

We carry it in our hearts.

It sets us free to touch the skies.

A little poetic? Can’t help, this news can turn anyone into Keats 🙂

Thank You to our employees, partners, customers and investors. #thankyouhttps://t.co/mFHb2OzoRi#GoDigit pic.twitter.com/bpCD12hCWi — Digit Insurance (@heydigit) July 2, 2021

Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Holds No.1 Spot in Instagram Rich List, Virat Kohli Only Indian in Top-20; Check Full List Here

After raising $200 million from existing and new investors, the company is now valued at USD 3.5 billion in what happens to be one of the biggest funding rounds in the insurance sector. The company, only recently in the month of January had become a unicorn after it was valued at USD 1.9 billion. According to a report in Bloomberg, it had almost doubled its valuation after raising a total of USD 442 million. In order to expand its base in India, Digit will make the process of buying cover, submitting claims and receiving payments a lot easier. The startup caters to health, travel and auto insurance. Also Read - IND vs ENG 2021: Virat Kohli-led Team India Play to Warm-up Match Ahead of England Test Series, ECB Agrees BCCI's Request

I’ve tried my best moves😁

I’m sure you can dance better than me. So,do the #DigitDance,shoot a video, spread the word about insurance and don’t forget to tag @heydigit,I would love to lose the dance battle to you😀Check out https://t.co/5h1UsejAGE#SwitchToDigit #DigitInsurance pic.twitter.com/ATpK3XJerx — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2021

Formally known as the Go Digit General Insurance Co., the company had said that the latest funding round is subject to regulatory approvals. The first investor of the company was an Indian origin Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa who had early backing from Kohli and TVS Capital Funds.