Virat Kohli Bats Left-Handed At Wankhede Nets Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Picture Goes Viral

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter for India in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 so far. He is standing at 49 ODI hundreds.

A left-handed Virat Kohli was on display at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during India's training on Tuesday. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli was caught playing left-handed during India’s training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday ahead of their ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand, the picture of which went viral. The India vs New Zealand match on Wednesday is a repeat encounter of the 2019 World Cup semifinal that Men in Blue lost in Manchester four years back.

