Modern-day batting great Virat Kohli continues to be the most valuable Indian celebrity as per Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020 by Duff & Phelps. With a brand valuation of USD 237.7 million, Kohli leads the list of 20 celebrities and is followed by Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar at the second and Ranveer Singh at the third spot.

Akshay saw his brand valuation jump up 13.8 per cent to USD 118.9 million while Ranveer has a valuation of USD 102.9 million. Shah Rukh Khan (USD 51.1 million), Deepika Padukone (USD 50.4 million), Ali Bhatt (USD 48 million), Asyushmann Khurrana (USD 48 million), Salman Khan (USD 45 million), Amitabh Bachchan (USD 44.2 million) and Hrithik Roshan (39.4) complete the top-10.

"The overall brand value of the top 20 celebrities in 2020 is estimated at $1 billion, which saw a dip of nearly 5 per cent from last year due to the impact of the pandemic," Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Duff & Phelps said. "This is also the first time that we saw a decline in the number of endorsements done by the top 20 celebrities, which had been in the past been growing at 15-16 per cent. In 2020, the number of endorsements fell by about 4 per cent."

While the list is dominated by the usual suspects, there have been some notable millennials who have continued their rise up the ladder. “Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff and Rohit Sharma all jumped a few spots to grab the No. 6, No. 15 and No. 17 spots, respectively. Further, Kartik Aaryan debuts on our list at No. 20. These rising millennial celebrities were in greater demand during the pandemic owing to their popularity among the youth,” the study noted.

Kohli recently announced the birth of his first child, a baby girl and talked about how he has now embraced fatherhood. “Luckily as a cricketer over the years I have become someone who adapts well to the situations and Ravi bhai (Ravi Shastri) would know that using the crease and standing in and out all that kind of stuff,” he said during an interview shared by BCCI.

“I have become very flexible. So, for me to understand how to change diapers and learning all those things wasn’t that tough because I was keen to learn. I wouldn’t say I have mastered it but I am very comfortable with everything that I have learned so far,” he added.