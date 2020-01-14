On Tuesday, India skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for 16 off 14 balls in Mumbai during the first ODI by Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa. With the wicket of Kohli, Zampa joined an elite club of spinners featuring former English spinner Graeme Swann and Sri Lanka off-spinner Suraj Randiv.

The three spinners have dismissed Kohli four times in ODIs, which is the most.

Kohli was dismissed in the 32nd over when Zampa tossed the ball and the Indian skipper smashed it straight back at him. It was hit hard and Zampa kept his eyes on the ball and managed to hold onto it.

The leggie showed sharp reflexes on that occasion to hold onto the vital catch to send India’s best batsman back in the hut. It was a big wicket and it also tilted the match in favour of the tourists. Just a ball before that, Kohli had hit Zampa for a six.

Meanwhile, opener Shikhar Dhawan roared back to form with a crisp half-century but India struggled to get going as Australia bowled them out for 255 in 49.1 overs in the first of the three ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Aussie bowlers as he scalped three wickets for 56 runs in 10 overs.

Brief scores: India 255 all out in 49.1 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 74, KL Rahul 47; Mitchell Starc 3/56) vs Australia