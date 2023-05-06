Top Recommended Stories

Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Score 7000 Runs In Indian Premier League

Virat Kohli is the only player in IPL history to have played for a single franchise (RCB) throughout his career.

Updated: May 6, 2023 7:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Virat Kohli completes 7000 IPL runs. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli became the first batter to complete 7000 runs in  the history of Indian Premier League on Saturday at the Feroz Shah Kotla during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s away match against Delhi Capitals. Kohli reached his milestone in his 233rd IPL game.

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan is second in the list with 6536 runs while Delhi Capitals captain David Warner (6189) is third in the list. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (6063) is fourth. Notably, Kohli is the only player in IPL history to have played for a single franchise throughout his career.

In IPL 2023, Kohli has been in staggering form. The right hander has accumulated 364 runs in nine games so far including five fifties before the DC vs RCB game.

Published Date: May 6, 2023 7:39 PM IST

Updated Date: May 6, 2023 7:55 PM IST

