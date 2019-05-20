Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is currently the best batsman in the world. Following stellar on the field, Kohli has also achieved a milestone off it- he has become the first cricketer to achieve 100 million followers on social media with over 33. 6 million on Instagram, 29.5 million on Twitter and 37 million on Facebook.

In 2018, the talismanic cricketer displayed his finest form, courtesy of which he clean swept all the major awards three prestigious ICC awards – the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Men’s Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the Year awards.

On social media, Kohli was among the most trending icons and his tweet on the occasion of Karva Chauth featuring wife Anushka Sharma garnered the most likes with over 215 thousand likes and still counting. The post was the most retweeted tweet from India in 2018 and made it to the “Golden Tweets” of the year.

Following a season with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli will now turn his focus to the forthcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, where he will lead Team India in a bid for Men in Blue’s third World title.