Virat Kohli has toppled Bollywood star Salman Khan to take the pole position in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List becoming the first cricketer in history to top the list. Kohli, who was at No. 2, last year has earned Rs 252. 72 crore between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019 through BCCI’s match fee, endorsements and Instagram posts.

Former India captain MS Dhoni has retained his position at fifth. Despite retiring from Test cricket in late 2014 and having not featured for India since the World Cup semifinal, Dhoni has earned Rs 136 crore and several brand endorsements. Dhoni held the same position last year too with an estimated earning of Rs 228.09 crore.

Besides Kohli and Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar is the final Indian sportsperson to be in the Top-10 maintaining his ninth position from last year. His earning have gone down by three crore but the former India batsman, who retired from cricket in 2013, has managed to keep his brand value strong with an earning of nearly Rs 77 crore, returns on investment excluded.

Rohit Sharma is not in the Top-10 but holds the first position outside of it, ranked 11th. Slotted at No. 23 last year, the India opener has climbed a strong 12 places with an estimated earning of Rs 55 crore. Between No 30 and 35, five India cricketers have found a place with Rishabh Pant at 30 (Rs 29.19 crore), Hardik Pandya at 31 (Rs 24.87 crore), Jasprit Bumrah at 33 (Rs 23.25 crore), KL Rahul at 34 (Rs 23.19 crore) and Shikhar Dhawan at 35 (Rs 19.11 crore).