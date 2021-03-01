Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian person to breach the 100-million followers’ mark on Instagram. Kohli is also the most followed cricketer on Instagram while he is the fourth on the list of athletes across all sports. The top on the list Cristiano Ronaldo who is also the most followed on Instagram with 265 million Instagram. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is second on the list with 186 million followers, while Brazil star forward Neymar is on third with 147 million followers. Also Read - Virat Kohli is Like Modern Day Hero, Represents New Attitude of India: Steve Waugh

The Indian cricket team captain is the only cricketer in the world’s top-10 highest-earning sportspersons through sponsored posts on Instagram.

Kohli is at No.6 in the list headed by Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who has earned the most through Instagram posts during the lockdown period between March 12 and May 14 according to data collected by ‘Attain’.

The 34-year-old earned a total of 379,294 pounds through his sponsored posts, racking up 126,431 pounds per post.

Recently, Kohli topped the list of the country’s most powerful celebrities based on brand values in a study conducted by a is a multinational consultancy firm based in New York City, Duff & Phelps.

According to their study, Kohli’s brand value rose by 39% to USD 237.5 million (mn) in 2019, making this the third consecutive year that the 31-year-old has topped the list. Second on the list is Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar with a brand value of USD 104.5 mn, at a growth of 55.3% – but it is still less than half of what Kohli’s brand valuation is.

Currently, Kohli is leading the Indian cricket team in the ongoing four-match Test series against England. the hosts are currently leading the series with a 2-1 aggregate. If India managed to draw or win the match then they will qualify for the final spot in World Test Championship against New Zealand.