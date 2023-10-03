Home

Virat Kohli Announces Massive Business Venture Ahead Of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 – Check Deets

Former India captain becomes the owner of 'The Blue Rising' in the inaugural UIM E1 World Championship - an all-electric powerboat series.

Virat Kohli becomes the owner of The Blue Rising in UIM E1 World Championship. (Image: E1Series)

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli became one of the owners of the newly-launched all-electric powerboat series, UIM E1 World Championship, that starts in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia next year. Kohli, who is currently a part of the Indian team for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, joins the likes of Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Didier Drogba and Sergio Perez as team owners in the competition.

The sporting world is already acquainted with motorsports competitions like Formula E and off-road Extreme E and UIM E1 World Championship is the latest entrant in the circuit. Kohli’s team is named ‘The Blue Rising’.

The stylish cricketer is widely regarded as one of the best business minds among sportspersons and already owns quite a few businesses. He is a owner of a restaurant chain, sports athletic wear and also is a co-owner of Indian Super League side FC Goa.

“I want to inspire people to have a competitive spirit and to raise awareness about sustainability issues, something I am becoming more and more passionate about as we build a family,” Kohli, 34, said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to cheer for our male and female pilots racing for our team. We’re going electric, we’re going flying over the water and we’re going to try to win it for The Blue Rising,” Kohli said. The inaugural UIM E1 World Championship will see stops in Venice, Monaco and Rotterdam. More venues will be announced later.

