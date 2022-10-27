Sydney: Virat Kohli was at his very best once again, this time against Netherlands in the Super 12 stage in the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday as the former Indian skipper became the second highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history and achieves the best ever average by a batsmen in the biggest stage of the shortest format of the game.Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs Ned BUZZ: Kohli-SKY Paint SCG BLUE!

Virat Kohli’s 44-ball 62 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 25-ball 51 powered the Men in Blue to a 180-run target. After KL Rahul failed to live up to his expectations, skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a half-century, before Kohli and SKY picked up the pieces and pulled off a memorable 95-run stand to get India past the 175-run mark. Also Read - LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Eye First Win In Tournament

Kohli’s knock took him from third in the standings of the all-time run-getter list in T20 World Cup to second, behind Mahela Jayawardene, who amassed a total of 1016 runs in the tournament. Also Read - LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands in Trouble After Flurry Of Wickets

King Kohli’s achievement doesn’t stop here as he has now the highest batting average in the history of the tournament as well, ahead Muhammad Rizwan, Mike Hussey, Babar Azam and Charith Asalanka.

For Netherlands, Fred Klaassen (1/33) and Paul van Meekeren (1/32) took one wicket each.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently highest run-getter in the 2022 T20 World Cup with 144 runs in his kitty so far.

Kohli also has 12 fifties from just 21 innings in the T20 World Cups so far.

Brief Score: India: 179 for 2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 62 not out, Rohit Sharma 53, Suryakumar Yadav 51 not out; Paul van Meekeren 1/32).