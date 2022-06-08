Mumbai: Without a doubt, Virat Kohli is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world. The ex-India captain may not have been at his best with the bat – but that has not hurt his following. Kohli recently became the first cricketer to breach the 200 million-mark on Instagram. He also became the first Asian to that mark.Also Read - Highlights Mithali Raj Retirement: ICC Pays Tribute To One Of India's Finest Batters

Kohli took to Instagram to share a special post for his fans after reaching the milestone. The ex-RCB captain thanked his fans and followers for their unconditional support. "200 mil strong Thanks for all your support insta fam," Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Not just Instagram, Kohli is popular in all social media platforms. In Facebook, he has 49 Mn followers, while on Twitter – he has more than 48 Mn followers. Kohli is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the list of active athletes with over 200 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kohli is not a part of the T20I series against South Africa at home. He would start his preparations for the upcoming Test against England at Edgbaston. Kohli would be an important member of the side in that Test.

Kohli stepped down as India’s T20 captain last year and was then removed as the Test and ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour. In IPL 2022, Kohli scored 341 runs from 16 matches. This featured three golden ducks and two fifties as well. His form has been concerning and he would like to change that.