Team India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first batsman to score 3000 runs in T20 Internationals. Kohli slammed a six on Chris Jordan’s delivery to finish the match in style and reached the iconic milestone. India won the match by 7 wickets as Kohli remained not out on 73. Also Read - LIVE India vs England 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score And Updates: Kohli, Kishan Star as India Win by 7 Wickets to Square Series

He also became the third captain in international cricket to score 12000 runs as a captain. During the second T20I against England, Kohli joined legendary captains Ricky Ponting and Graeme Smith in the elite list. The Indian captain reached the milestone after scoring his 17th run. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Ishan Kishan Becomes Second Indian to Slam a Half-Century on T20I Debut

Ponting, who led Australia to twin ODI World Cup glories in 2003 and 2007 slammed 15440 runs as captain in international cricket. While Smith scored 14878 runs as South Africa’s skipper. Also Read - After 459 Days, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks an International Wicket; Dismisses Jos Buttler on Golden Duck

Kohli also overtakes his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma to score the most 50 plus scores in T20I cricket. Kohli slammed his 26th fifty in the shortest format with a six on Chris Jordan’s delivery. Earlier, both players were tied at 25 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli finishes it off with a SIX! India win the second #INDvENG T20I by seven wickets and level the series 1-1 👏 Scorecard: https://t.co/J566y2WPGj pic.twitter.com/re33GgCNnx — ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2021



The Indian captain shared a 94-run stand alongside debutant Ishan Kishan for the second wicket. Kishan became the second Indian batsman to slam a half-century on a debut match. The southpaw also reached his fifty with a six before getting dismissed by Adil Rashid on 54.

Ahead of the match, Kohli was facing a lot of scrutiny after registering back-to-back ducks in international cricket for the first time. The 32-year-old was dismissed by Adil Rashid on duck in the opening T2oI while Ben Stokes got the better of him in the fourth Test match

Meanwhile, on Sunday, India restricted England for just 164/6 in 20 overs. Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur were the pick of the bowlers for India as they claimed two wickets. While Bhuvneshwar and Chahal picked a wicket each.

For England, opener Jason Roy scored 46 off 35 balls while skipper Eoin Morgan made 28 off 20 balls.

At 130 for four in the 15th over, England looked well in course of reaching a near 200-run target but the Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly to concede just 34 runs in the last five overs.