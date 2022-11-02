IND vs BAN T20, T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap as the batter becomes the highest run-getter for T20 World Cup history. Kohli who was seen in lethal form in this tournament has played two unbeaten knocks in two matches of the tournament.Also Read - IND vs BAN LIVE Streaming Online: When and Where To Watch

Kohli reached this milestone while playing against Bangladesh in Adelaide Oval, when he crossed the 16 runs mark, India's star batter surpassed Sri Lanka's ex-skipper Mahela Jayawardene's record tally of 1016 runs. Kohli also holds the record for most half-centuries in T20 World Cups. Kohli got to the landmark in 23 innings and currently averages close to 85 in T20 World Cups.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in a Group 2 match of Super 12s in the Men's T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

A win for India over Bangladesh in a chilly, cold Adelaide will strengthen their quest to seal a semifinal spot. India and Bangladesh are level on four points in the Group 2 points table, with the former ahead on net run rate.

Overall, India have a 10-1 record against Bangladesh in T20Is. The last meeting between the two teams in T20 World Cups resulted in a heart-stopping one-run win for India in Bengaluru in 2016.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.