‘Virat Kohli Best Chaser In The World’ Sourav Ganguly Hails Ex-India Captain

In the second Innings Australia manged to score 123 runs by losing four wickets in 44 overs before the stumps.

London: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who is currently in London along with Indian Cricket Team as a commentator for the ongoing World Test Championship Final 2023 at Oval lavished huge praise on Virat Kohli and called him the best chaser in the World.

Although, Kohli was unable to fire runs in the first innings against Australia as he got dismissed after making 14 runs by Mitchell Starc. The bowler came around the wicket and bowled an off-cutter that pitched on a shorter length. Kohli was caught by surprise by the sharp bounce as the ball hit his gloves before Smith took a fine catch at second slip.

On the other hand, Australia continued to remain ahead in the World Test Championship final by extending their lead to 296, despite a superb Indian fightback led by Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur on a riveting day three’s play.

While taking on total Sourav Ganguly opined that if the side has to chase 360 or 370 they are still in the game as they have Virat Kohli, best chaser in the World

“If India has to chase 360 or 370, then India will be in the game. They have Virat Kohli, best Chaser in the world & many class players as well. So anything can happen in the last two days”said Ganguly on Star Sports.

During Australia’s second innings, India had a breakthrough when Mohammed Siraj got his wobble-seam delivery to seam away and Warner, shaping to play a drive, got a thick edge which was grabbed by Bharat moving low to his left.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.