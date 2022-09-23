Nagpur: As was expected, the second T20I between India-Australia at Nagpur on Friday has not started at the scheduled time due to the wet outfield. The umpires are in no mood to take any risks by starting the match as there is no rain because the T20 World Cup is coming up next month. While the delay can be extremely frustrating from the players’ point of view, former India captain Virat Kohli was making the most of the delay. He met RCB teammate Glenn Maxwell, but what stole the show was his ‘cannot stop laughing’ moment with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The clip that is now going viral shows, Kohli, saying something to the veteran pacer and then they both start laughing and do high-fives as well.Also Read - Virat Kohli-Glenn Maxwell's BROMANCE as Rain Delays Start of 2nd T20I Between Ind-Aus at Nagpur Gets RCB Fans Excited | VIRAL PICS

Kohli, who faced a lot of criticism recently, smashed a century in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan. Unfortunately, he could not get going against Australia at Mohali where all he managed was two off seven balls. If the game eventually starts today, Kohli would like to get among the runs and get the confidence back.

Orange City has experienced some heavy spells of rain in the last few days. Though it has not rained since Thursday morning and the sun was out in short durations on Friday, the ground has not dried completely.