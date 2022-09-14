Dubai: Virat Kohli brought up his much-awaited 71st international century during the recently concluded Asia Cup and went on to end the tournament as the second-highest run-getter. Kohli amassed 276 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 147.59. He was only second to Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan who surpassed the ex-India captain in the final. Thanks to Kohli’s good run, he has jumped 14 spots in the latest ICC T20 rankings and is currently in the 15th spot. On the other hand, Pakistan captain Babar Azam dropped by a spot after a forgettable Asia Cup campaign. Babar is currently in the third spot as he has been replaced by South Africa’s Aiden Markram at No.2.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: 'Virat Kohli Could Retire After T20 World Cup' - Shoaib Akhtar Makes BOLD Prediction

"(Kohli) improved a total of 14 spots to 15th overall on the T20I batter rankings due to his efforts," the ICC said in its statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga's rise was just as impressive as Kohli, with the Sri Lanka match-winner jumping up three places to sixth on the bowler rankings and seven spots to fourth on the all-rounder list after he was crowned Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup.

The Sri Lanka all-rounder picked up nine wickets for the tournament – including three in the final against Pakistan – and his form was a major reason why the island nation was able to claim a sixth Asia Cup title.

And Hasaranga could be eyeing off top spot in both ranking lists should he be able to replicate his current form during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The 25-year-old is now just 100 rating points behind Australia’s Josh Hazlewood on the list for T20I bowlers, while the gap at the top is even less on the all-rounder rankings.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is the new No.1 ranked T20I all-rounder after he overtook Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi following the Asia Cup.