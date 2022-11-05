Virat Kohli Birthday: How Cricket Fraternity Wished Ex-IND Captain on Turning 34 | VIRAL TWEETS

Virat Kohli Birthday: From fraternity to friends to fans, one and all wished the premier Indian cricketer. Kohli is in ominous form currently.

Updated: November 5, 2022 10:15 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Virat Kohli 34th Birthday

Melbourne: Virat Kohli, who is in Melbourne currently for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, turned 34 on Saturday. While we are yet to find out how he celebrated his birthday, Twitter went into a frenzy wishing the ex-India captain on his birthday. From fraternity to friends to fans, one and all wished the premier Indian cricketer. Kohli is in ominous form currently.

He has hit three half-centuries across four games for the national side in the T20 WC 2022 in Australia. Kohli was not at his best at the start of the year, but the Asia Cup saw him making a return to form before the batter took it to another level at the ongoing T20 World Cup.


Here are the top tweets wishing Kohli on his big day:

In a little over a day, Kohli would be in action at the MCG where India takes on Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 game.

Published Date: November 5, 2022 10:15 AM IST

