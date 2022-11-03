Mumbai: Virat Kohli will turn 34 on November 5, 2022, and PUMA is going all out to celebrate this special day by co-creating a life-sized mural of the star India batter. Kohli’s ardent fans can join this unique initiative and make this life-size mural a reality by being a part of the event. Indian cricketers Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni, and KS Bharat will be a part of the event along with India swimmer Srihari Nataraj. Bhagwani Devi, a 94-year-old Haryana-based sprinter is also expected to grace the event.Also Read - BCB Cricket Operation Chairman Jalal Yunus to Raise Virat Kohli 'Fake Fielding' Issue in Proper Forum

It is learnt that 5000 unique cricket balls will be used to co-create a life-sized, 20ft by 20ft mural of Virat's face with fans on his birthday and sports stars from all walks of life will come together to celebrate the Champion and the fandom. The details of the event are given below.

Event: Virat Kohli’s Birthday Tribute

Date: November 5 (Saturday)

Location: Carter Road Amphitheatre, Promenade, Mumbai

Time: 8 am to 5 pm

Entry: Free