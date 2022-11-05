Virat Kohli Birthday VIDEO: WATCH Rishabh Pant STEAL Show at Celebration PARTYYY

Virat Kohli BIRTHDAY: Kohli cuts the cake with Paddy Uptin alongside him and the players a little away singing the 'birthday' song.

Virat Kohli Birthday VIDEO

Former India captain Virat Kohli turned 34 on Saturday ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 game against Zimbabwe. Ahead of the training session on match eve, the team celebrated Kohli’s birthday in style. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video where you can see the celebrations. Kohli cuts the cake with Paddy Uptin alongside him and the players a little away singing the ‘birthday’ song. Kohli then gives the first piece to Paddy and then the rest join in.

Here is the video where you can see Kohli’s birthday being celebrated:

Cricketer #ViratKohli turns 34 today. Visuals from Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. pic.twitter.com/k1T5nF9KLS — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

Kohli has been in supreme form with 220 runs in four matches and being the leading run-scorer in the ICC T20 World Cup here with an average of 220. He played an astonishing knock of 82 not out against Pakistan in India’s four-wicket win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. Since making a comeback into the side following a month-long break from cricket, he is back to his old self, scoring runs aplenty and playing a key role in almost every bilateral series and the T20 World Cup, indicating his confidence is back.

Kohli ended his 1,021-day century drought with a stunning unbeaten 122 from 61 balls when opening for India in an Asia Cup match against Afghanistan in September in the UAE, but soon returned to his preferred first drop.