New Delhi: India cricket fans seen amazed as the star batter Virat Kohli bowled an over against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022 clash. Virat Kohli bowled the 17th over of Hong Kong's innings. Kohli however unable to scalp any wicket but the batter just gave 6 runs.

After 6 years Virat Kohli was seen with the ball, last time Kohli was seen bowling was in March 2016 against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. Kohli bowled 1.4 overs and gave 15 runs and the batter also managed to scalp a wicket.

Virat also did well with the bat as the ex-skipper smashed 59 runs against Hong Kong. India became the first team from Group A to seal their Super Four spot in Asia Cup 2022 with a 40-run win over Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium.

Brief Scores: India 192/2 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68 not out, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Mohammad Ghazanfar 1/19, Ayush Shukla 1/29) beat Hong Kong 152/5 in 20 overs (Babar Hayat 41, Kinchit Shah 30, Ravindra Jadeja 1/15, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/15) by 40 runs