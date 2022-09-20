Mohali: Ahead of the opening T20I between India-Australia on Tuesday in Mohali, Virat Kohli was seen rolling his arms over in the nets. Kohli is not a regular bowler and rarely chips in with the ball. In the past, Kohli has bowled in IPL – but not much. So, is he going to be seen bowling against Australia? We doubt! But surely, Kohli enjoys his bowling and that is something he has admitted in the past. Once the pictures surfaced on social space, fans have been reacting to them. Here are the pictures and then check the reactions of fans.Also Read - Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik - Who Makes India's Playing XI vs Australia in 1st T20I? KL Rahul Answers

India found 7th bowling option against Australia! #INDvsAUS #CricketTwitter — Mahesh M Goudar। ಮಹೇಶ್ ಮ ಗೌಡರ (@MahiPEN_TNIE) September 19, 2022

Gambhir on his way to tweet 😭🤡 “Superstar like Virat Kohli blocking the place of a young bowler in the team”. — Mohit (@cric8holic) September 19, 2022

World’s first mystery pace spin bowler.😆 — Abhishek Kalepu (@Abhishek_kalepu) September 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team will continue their search for an ideal playing XI before the all-important Men’s T20 World Cup when they take on a well-balanced Australian side in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, here on Tuesday. India’s lackluster campaign at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 had raised some serious questions but the selectors have picked up almost the same squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia.