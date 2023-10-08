Home

Virat Kohli Breaks All-Time Record; Becomes Only Cricketer To Reach This Milestone

At this point of time Virat Kohli smashed his first ODI World Cup 2023 fifty after India's batting collapse against Australia in MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai: Former India captain Virat Kohli completes the fastest 11,000 ODI runs and becomes the first Indian cricketer at number three to achieve this unique milestone. Kohli achieved this milestone while playing against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 opener match against Australia in MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting holds the record of most runs as he scored while playing on number three as he scored 12662 runs in 330 innings. Virat Kohli scored 11,000 runs while playing his 215th inning.

At this point of time, Kohli has slammed a much-needed half-century after India’s top-order batting collapse and KL Rahul is also playing on 5o runs.

Ealrier, Ravindra Jadeja spun a vicious web of left-arm spin mastery while picking an outstanding 3-28 as spinners helped India bowl out Australia for just 199 in 49.3 overs.

Electing to bat first on a pitch which looked dry and little bit on the slower side, Australia were 110-2 in 27 overs, before Jadeja came in to cause havoc and get his three scalps in a span of two overs to break the back of the visitors’ batting.

Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets while local lad Ravichandran Ashwin had a scalp to his name as spinners took six wickets in their 30 overs combined at an economy rate of 3.47 and triggered an Australian collapse, with all three pacers amongst the wickets too.

For Australia, who played 173 dot balls in their innings, Steven Smith and David Warner managed to make 46 and 41 respectively. But there was no noteworthy knock from the rest of the batters until Mitchell Starc hit two fours and a six in his late cameo of 28. India now need 200 to get their campaign off to a winning start.

