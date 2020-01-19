India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma were on a record-breaking spree in the third and final one-day international against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Kohli became the fastest to 5,000 runs in ODI cricket as captain of a side.

The swashbuckling batsman arrived at the feat with a sumptuous shot past cover for four off Mitchell Starc. Kohli has gone past MS Dhoni, who got to the milestone in 127 innings while Kohli has done it in just 82.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is third on the list having got there in 131 innings while South African Graeme Smith is fourth on 135. Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly completes the top five having got to the mark in 136 innings.

Kohli reached the mark during India’s chase of a target of 287 set by Australia earlier in the day. The series is level 1-1 with India having won the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday. They are looking to avoid a second consecutive ODI series defeat at home to Australia.

Earlier, Rohit became the third quickest batsman to 9000 ODI runs. He took 217 innings to reach the milestone which is the third best after India skipper Virat Kohli (194) and AB De Villiers (205). The 32-year-old pipped greats like Sourav Ganguly (228) and Sachin Tendulkar (235).

Heading into the Bengaluru decider, he needed four runs to reach the milestone and did that in the first over of the Indian chase of 287.

Not long back, during the second ODI at Rajkot, the 2019 ODI cricketer of the year was the fastest to 7000 ODI runs as an opener. He had reached the milestone in merely 137 innings and surpassed Hashim Amla (147) and Sachin Tendulkar (160).