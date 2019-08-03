India vs West Indies 1st T20I: India captain Virat Kohli seems to be having a great time in the US! During the 1st T20I, Kohli was spotted doing an impromptu ‘bhangra’ dance for the fans in the Stadium in Florida. This is not the first time Kohli has given his fans a glimpse of the Punjabi side. He has done it in the past and is one of his go-to dance moves. Kohli was also in a jovial mood because the Men in Blue were right on top after the halfway stage of the Windies innings.

Here is the video of Indian captain Kohli dancing:

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to field first in the first T20 international against the West Indies here on Saturday.

Seamer Navdeep Saini will make his international debut while Manish Pandey is expected to bat at number four. Ravindra Jadeja will play in his first T20I since July 2017.

“This wicket has been under covers, so there might be a bit of moisture and it’s going to get flatter with more sun on it,” said India captain Virat Kohli at the toss.

He said the team has moved on from the World Cup heartbreak.

“It is always good to get on the park. The team has moved on, first few days were difficult when the tournament was going on. But you accept it and life goes on. We are pretty fine now and had a good exciting fielding session the day before and everyone is excited to take the field now,” he said.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas