IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli became the man of the match against Pakistan in the opener clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 got emotional after India won the match against Pakistan by four wickets at Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 82 runs in 53 balls.

Virat Kohli comes to bat after Kl Rahul departs in the second over and after that, the batter stayed in the crease and played an unbeatable knock.

Here is the virai Video of Virat Kohli Crying:

After the right-left fast-bowling duo of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets to help restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India from 31/4 to chasing 160 on the last ball to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Brief scores: Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 52 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3/30, Arshdeep Singh 3/32) lost to India 160/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Hardik Pandya 40; Haris Rauf 2/36, Mohammad Nawaz 2/42) by four wickets