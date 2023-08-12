Home

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Media Reports Of His Instagram Earnings, Says ‘Not True’

Virat Kohli after shining in the Test series against the West Indies and playing only one match in the ODIs has flown back home before the T20I series.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli on Saturday finally broke silence about his social media earnings amidst reports surfacing all over social media about his exact income.

The former India captain in a tweet said that he is very grateful to what he has achieved throughout his career and cleared the air regarding his income that the reports surrounding him are not all true.

While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023

HopperHQ released a list that Kohli is ranked 14th among the highest-earners from Insta. He charges 9 crore INR from each promotional post, with a minimum earnings projection of 11.45 INR.

This led to many media outlets making reports about his earnings and quite obviously it has caught Kohli’s attention.

In the list, footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominate the rankings and they are followed by US celebrities Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Dwayne Johnson. Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce Knowles, Khloe Kardashian and Justin Biebe are also in among the top 10.

Rohit Sharma pointed out, why he and Virat Kohli are not featuring in the ongoing T20I series. The reason being, since the ODI World Cup is slated to take place in October-November, they’ve refrain themselves from playing ODI for the time being. The same drill they followed last year before the T20 World Cup.

“Last year also we did the same thing – the T20 World Cup was there, so we didn’t play one-day cricket. Now also we are doing the same, the ODI World Cup is there, so we are not playing T20s,” Rohit said.

