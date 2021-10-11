Dubai: On the eve of the Eliminator versus Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli explained why he decided to step down as RCB skipper at the end of the IPL 2021 season. Claiming workload being the biggest factor behind his decision, Kohli said he did not want to be dishonest towards his responsibility.Also Read - IPL 2021: Thala MS Dhoni Gifts Signed Ball to Emotional CSK Fan, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | WATCH

"Firstly workload was the main factor and I did want to be dishonest towards my responsibility. If I cannot give 120% to something, I am not someone who would hold onto something, I am not attached to something like that and that was always very clear in my mind," Kohli said while speaking on Star Sports.

Kohli has failed in leading RCB to an IPL title since taking over as the captain in 2013.

In a statement issued by Kohli, he had confirmed that this would be his last IPL as captain of RCB and added that he would continue as an RCB player till he plays his last IPL. He also thanked his fans for all the support he received.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” Virat Kohli said.

Meanwhile, RCB would look to beat KKR and set up a date with the Delhi Capitals for a chance to meet Chennai Super Kings in the final. Kohli would certainly like to sign off with a title.