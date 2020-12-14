After the limited-overs contest, Australia are all set to lock horns with India in the four-match Test series starting from December 17. Ahead of the Pink-Ball Test at Adelaide Oval, Australia’s limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch, who is not the part of red-ball team, warned Aussie bowlers to have measured and balanced approach for Virat Kohli. Also Read - Year-Ender 2020: 8 Bollywood Celebs And Their Unique Pregnancy Announcements

Finch feels the Indian captain can be ruthless on an opposition if he gets up and about in the game.

"I think there will be times when things boil over and when you have got strong characters on either team that's going to come to a head at some point," Finch was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald. "(But) there is a fine balance there, isn't there? You don't want him (Kohli) to get up and about in the contest. When he does, he can be ruthless on an opposition."

Finch, who played under Kohli’s captaincy for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, said the 32-year-old is a bit more relaxed now and he never focused more on the opposition than his own team.

“I think the change is in the way he goes about it now. I think as a person he is probably a bit more relaxed out on the field and understands the tempo of the game. What really surprised me was how, he obviously does a lot of planning and preparation himself, and into the opposition, but he never focused more on the opposition than his own team,” Finch said.

The Aussie batsman further talked about Kohli’s approach towards his player during the IPL and said it was great to see the relaxed side of the Indian captain.

“At Bangalore, he was always confident in the XI players that were picked and knew that if you played well, you had every chance of winning. I was really surprised by how confident he was in everyone, he had a lot of time for everyone. He was great around the group, a lot more relaxed. I had never played with him, I had only played against him,” he said.

“We have had some great series where he has been on another level as a player but he has been right up and about in terms of being very vocal out in the middle. It was great to see that (relaxed) side of him,” Finch concluded.

Meanwhile, Kohli will return to India after the opening Test as he has been granted the paternity leave for the birth of his child. After his departure, Ajinkya Rahane is expected to lead the team in the remaining three Tests.