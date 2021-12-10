Mumbai: There has been a lot of talk about the Indian board’s decision to make Rohit Sharma the white-ball captain despite Virat Kohli’s reluctance to step down as the ODI skipper. Ex-India selector and somebody who has seen Indian cricket under Kohli’s tenure as captain – Dilip Vensarkar – reckoned that it is the right call from BCCI.Also Read - How Will Rohit Sharma's Captaincy be Different From That of Virat Kohli in ODIs

Hailing Test cricket as the 'ultimate', Vengsarkar felt that this will provide Kohli the opportunity to focus purely on Test cricket, while Rohit takes care of the white-ball formats. "He (Kohli) is successful and there have also been some great performances under him. This will help him to concentrate more on Test cricket, which I feel is the ultimate form of cricket," Vengsarkar said to The Indian Express.

Citing the example of Anil Kumble grooming MS Dhoni during his tenure as selector, Vengsarkar felt it is time India must groom somebody as the future captain of the side. "Grooming will be key for this selection committee also. You can't just throw players into the deep sea and expect them to swim. I don't believe in such a thing," Vengsarkar added.

Calling Rohit and Kohli ‘power centres’, Vengsarkar reckoned there is no harm in that as they are proffessionals of the highest order. “I feel there will be no issue of having two power centers in the Indian dressing room. These are professional players after all and they will get on with the job at hand,” Vengsarkar added further.

Meanwhile, India would leave for the upcoming tour of South Africa soon. The first Test will be played on December 26 and it is expected to generate massive interest among fans.