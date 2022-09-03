Dubai: Ahead of the Super 4 clash between India-Pakistan on Sunday, the buzz among fans is palpable. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif – who is impressed by Suryakumar Yadav’s batting exploits – made a massive claim. As per Latif, Virat Kohli can never become Suryakumar Yadav or Rohit Sharma.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE | 'Yuzvendra Chahal Should be Dropped' - Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Makes BOLD Comment

"Virat kabhi Suryakumar nahi ban sakte, kabhi Rohit Sharma nahi ban sakte. Unke khelne ka tarika RCB mein bhi same hai tabhi wo kabhi champion nahi bane. (Virat can never become Suryakumar Yadav. He can never become Rohit Sharma. His playing style for Bangalore is also the same and that's why they could never become champions)," Latif said on Pakistani YouTube show 'Game on Hai.'

Kohli and Surya hit fifties against Hong Kong on Wednesday and they would be expected to continue their good form in the Super 4 stage.

“Some of my (shots) are predetermined, this format is all about what you think and how you prepare before you go out to bat. At the same time, you got to be staying in the present as well. I felt the wicket was a bit slow,” he said after his 28-ball 68* vs Hong Kong.