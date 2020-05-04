Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Deep Dasgupta hailed skipper Virat Kohli as ‘extremely fit’ and felt he has the structure, both mentally and physically, and could play cricket till his early 40s if he wishes to. Also Read - I Still Have Some Batting Left in me: Mithali Raj

“He (Virat Kohli) is physically extremely fit. He is very disciplined… He is in his early 30s, so he can basically go on for maybe five, six, or maybe even 10 years and play till he is 40. He has got a structure, both mentally and physically, that can propel him to play till his early 40s. More than the physical side, it is the mental side of it… He is such an intense kind of a person. When he is in it, he is in it,” Dasgupta said this during an Instagram session on Sportskeeda. Also Read - Anil Kumble Would Have Taken 900 Test Wickets With DRS Technology: Gautam Gambhir

Dasgupta felt the only question is will Kohli be mentally fresh for such a long time and will the intensity still be the same. Also Read - COVID-19: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Among Stars in Online Concert to Raise Funds

“My only issue or the thing I am concerned about is, can he be fresh, mentally. What I have noticed over the years is that people who are so intense, they tend to kind of burn out a little early or be fatigued mentally. It might not be physically but mentally,” said Dasgupta.

The 31-year-old cricketer has 7- international centuries across formats – third-most overall. Kohli’s fitness has helped him over the years to bat for long hours and be equally effective without any lapse in concentration.