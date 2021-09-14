Dubai: There has been much speculation recently that India captain Virat Kohli could give up leading the side in white-ball cricket, but BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal quashed the rumours confirming that he will continue as skipper in all three formats. Now, former India cricketer Reetinder Sodhi has heaped praise on Kohli and reckons that he should remain, captain of the side, till he wants.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Aakash Chopra Predicts Four Semi-Finalists For ICC's T20 Tournament

During a discussion on India News, Sodhi opined that Kohli's tenure as captain should be in his own hands. He said: "Virat Kohli's record is evident and there is no proof required for that. Virat Kohli is such a captain at this moment, that till he himself announces his retirement from captaincy, he can be kept as captain."

Taking a jibe at Kohli's detractors, he said naysayers would always be there.

“When you are a superstar, the number of fans increases but simultaneously the number of your critics also increases. The critics’ work is to criticize, whether you do well or not, they have to talk bad,” he added.

Kohli is yet to win an ICC or even an IPL trophy as the captain and that has put question marks over his leadership skills.

Rubbishing all false claims, Dhumal rsaid: “This is all rubbish. Nothing (as) such is happening. This is all what you guys (media) are talking about. BCCI has not met or discussed anything on this issue (split captaincy),” Dhumal told IANS.

“Virat will remain as the captain (of all formats),” he added.

Kohli, who is in UAE, would be leading RCB in the upcoming second leg of the Indian Premier League. He would like to confirm a playoffs berth first and then gun for their maiden title.