Virat Kohli Can’t Break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 Centuries Record, Reckons Brian Lara

New Delhi: Brian Lara reckoned that breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries record would be tough for Virat Kohli. The 34-year-old has already slammed 80 centuries and in the recently concluded ODI World Cup he broke the record for most ODI centuries by smashing the 50th century at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli is just 20 centuries away from equalling the record of Tendulkar but Lara reckoned that 20 centuries seem a long way away.

“Can’t say with certainty, no one can. Those saying Kohli will break Tendulkar’s 100-centuries record won’t be taking cricketing logic into account. 20 centuries seem a long way away. Most cricketers can’t score that in their entire career. I won’t be adventurous and say Kohli will do it,” he added. “Age doesn’t stop for anyone. Kohli will break many more records but 100 centuries seems the most difficult one.”

“My best wishes are with him. I’d be very happy if he could score 100 centuries like Tendulkar. Sachin was a dear friend and like I said before, I’m a big fan of Kohli,” he said.

Kohli had a superb Men’s ODI World Cup at home, amassing 765 runs in 11 innings, including three hundreds and surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the most number of ODI centuries by a batter and is currently on holiday in London. Before the World Cup, Kohli and Rohit Sharma were granted a break from the first two ODIs against Australia in September, with the duo returning for the final game of the series in Rajkot.

Kohli will now be seen in action in the Test series against South Africa which will be played later this year.

India’s Squad For IND vs SA Test Series: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

