New Delhi: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir is known as someone never minces his words on Indian cricket. Being an accomplished cricketer in the past, who knows the game in and out – Gambhir gave some interesting insights on the Indian batting order ahead of the T20 World Cup.Also Read - From Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli, Sports Fraternity Wishes PM Modi On His 72 Birthday

The 40-year-old insisted that Virat Kohli cannot open the batting with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma already in the side. The cricketer turned politician rather termed Kohli opening the batting in the T20 World Cup as non-sense. Also Read - Mahela Jayawardene Reveals India's Major Blow And Big Plus Ahead of T20 World Cup

“Don’t start this nonsense about him (Kohli) opening the batting. He can’t open the batting with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma (available). I even said this on air that there shouldn’t even be a debate about this. I will always be flexible about No. 3. If the openers bat out 10 overs, then I will have Suryakumar Yadav at No.3. If an early wicket falls then Kohli,” Gambhir said on an episode of ‘GamePlan’ on Star Sports. Also Read - West Indies T20 World Cup 2022 Squad: WI May Play a Different Tune With New-Look Calypso Kings

Co-panelist Matthew Hayden said that Kohli should stick to playing at number 3 position being a great controller of the innings.

“I like Virat at No. 3. He can manipulate the strike; his running is just off the charts. He can control the innings. He might be challenged with spin and he is a great player of fast bowling. I think the top four positions are locked,” Hayden, an opener himself, said on the same show.

Kohli’s standalone century in the T20 format came in the Asia Cup in a dead-rubber against Afghanistan which seemed like a silver lining in an otherwise disappointing tournament.