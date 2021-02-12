Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen gave his opinion on the ongoing captaincy debate in India surrounding Virat Kohli. Several cricket critics and fans have criticized Kohli for his captaincy after consecutive Test defeat. With Ajinkya Rahane’s tremendous record in the recent historic Test series win Down Under has already build pressure on Kohli. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

The humiliating 227-run defeat in the opening Test match against England has also ignited fire into the debate.

However, Pietersen has jumped into Kohli's support and said he is capable of leading his side to a victory in the second Test.

“I absolutely don’t expect things to change, but it is impossible to avoid the continuing debate around the Indian Test match captaincy. Virat Kohli has now lost four consecutive Test matches as skipper, and has Ajinkya Rahane, who just led India to a famous series win in Australia, in his side,” Pietersen wrote in his blog for Betway.

“On social media, every radio station, every television channel, and every news channel, there are very deep discussions around what should happen. Captaining your country is very difficult and unfortunately, this is the nature of the beast,” said Pietersen.

Pietersen feels the debate is one more distraction that the current Indian skipper doesn’t need at the moment.

“It’s one more distraction that Kohli doesn’t need but he is, of course, capable of leading his side to a victory in the second Test to quieten things down a bit,” he further said.

Pietersen further talked about England’s senior bowling duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad. The duo has performed exceedingly well in the past decade. While Pietersen feels Broad has to deliver in all conditions like James Anderson to get globally recognized.

“Whereas Anderson has now conquered each country he has played in, the one thing that Stuart Broad hasn’t done is performed in India. His record — 10 wickets in six matches at an average of nearly 54 — isn’t spectacular at all,” Pietersen said.

“Anderson and Broad are hailed as an incredible partnership, and of course they have been, but this is the difference between the two. If Broad wants to be globally recognized as a bowler that delivers in all conditions, he’s actually under quite a lot of pressure to perform in the second Test,” the former batsman said.