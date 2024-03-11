By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Virat Kohli CAUGHT Smoking Hookah Sparks Controversy; Watch VIRAL VIDEO
Kohli, who missed the Test series versus England at home, is a very popular cricketer and hence fans are questioning his act of smoking hookah.
Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation. Not just his batting, Kohli is also a fitness freak and hence it was disappointing for fans to see him smoking hookah recently. Kohli, who missed the Test series versus England at home, is a very popular cricketer and hence fans are questioning his act of smoking hookah. A clip is going viral on social space where Kohli is seen smoking a hookah in his ‘One 8’ restaurant.
Here is the clip on social space that is now drawing reactions and is going viral:
#ViratKohli caught smoking hookah…!!!!#RohitSharma is working hard and winning test series with youngsters, while there is SHAMELESS Virat Kohli who is enjoying smoking HOOKAH at his One8 restaurant.
Such a pathetic & shameful behaviour.#TATAIPL2024 pic.twitter.com/OzSeFm6ziq
— Tanmay Kulkarni (@Tanmaycoolkarni) March 11, 2024
