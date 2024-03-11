Home

Virat Kohli CAUGHT Smoking Hookah Sparks Controversy; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Kohli, who missed the Test series versus England at home, is a very popular cricketer and hence fans are questioning his act of smoking hookah.

Virat Kohli Smoking Hookah (Image: X)

Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation. Not just his batting, Kohli is also a fitness freak and hence it was disappointing for fans to see him smoking hookah recently. Kohli, who missed the Test series versus England at home, is a very popular cricketer and hence fans are questioning his act of smoking hookah. A clip is going viral on social space where Kohli is seen smoking a hookah in his ‘One 8’ restaurant.

Here is the clip on social space that is now drawing reactions and is going viral:

#ViratKohli caught smoking hookah…!!!!#RohitSharma is working hard and winning test series with youngsters, while there is SHAMELESS Virat Kohli who is enjoying smoking HOOKAH at his One8 restaurant. Such a pathetic & shameful behaviour.#TATAIPL2024 pic.twitter.com/OzSeFm6ziq — Tanmay Kulkarni (@Tanmaycoolkarni) March 11, 2024

