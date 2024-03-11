  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli CAUGHT Smoking Hookah Sparks Controversy; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Virat Kohli CAUGHT Smoking Hookah Sparks Controversy; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Kohli, who missed the Test series versus England at home, is a very popular cricketer and hence fans are questioning his act of smoking hookah.

Published: March 11, 2024 8:41 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli cricketer, Cricket News, IPL 2024, RCB, RCB Team news
Virat Kohli Smoking Hookah (Image: X)

Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation. Not just his batting, Kohli is also a fitness freak and hence it was disappointing for fans to see him smoking hookah recently. Kohli, who missed the Test series versus England at home, is a very popular cricketer and hence fans are questioning his act of smoking hookah. A clip is going viral on social space where Kohli is seen smoking a hookah in his ‘One 8’ restaurant.

Here is the clip on social space that is now drawing reactions and is going viral:

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.