London: On this day, Virat Kohli – who is considered as the greatest batter of the modern era – made his debut in Tests. He made his debut in Tests in West Indies in 2011. He had by then made his debut in the coloured clothes and his good show in the 2011 WC got him in the Test squad.

Kohli had a torrid time in the match at the Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica as he got scores of 4 and 15. Fidel Edwards got the better of the ex-Indian captain on both occasions at Kingston. On Monday, Kohli celebrated his 11 years in Test cricket with an KooApp reel which has all the big and important moments of his career in red-ball cricket.

Kohli's reel was captioned: "Time flies."

In 101 Tests, he has scored 8043 runs with 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Kohli is also India’s most successful Test captain with 40 victories in 60 matches, made an unforeseen announcement earlier this month as he brought an end to his 7-year-long tenure as India’s Test captain. He stepped down a day after India lost a 3-Test series 2-1 to South Africa in South Africa. He also led India to the final of the maiden World Test Championship.

Kohli is currently in the UK where he is part of the Test squad that will play a one-off Test against England at Birmingham. The ex-India captain would be a key player for India in that match as he has the experience of the conditions in the UK.