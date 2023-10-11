Top Recommended Stories

Kohli Celebrates Rohit’s Record-Breaking Century in Delhi, Video Goes VIRAL – WATCH

India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023: Here is the Virat Kohli reaction that is now being loved by fans.

Updated: October 11, 2023 8:03 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Kohli Celebrates Rohit's Record-Breaking Century (image: X Screengrab)

Delhi: India caprtain Rohit Sharma came roaring back in India’s Second World Cup match smashing a record-breaking century against Afghanistan on Wednesday in the Arun Jaitley Stadium. But it was not Rohit’s 31st hundred or breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time century feat in the ODI WC’s that made noise, it was as a matter of fact, Virat Kohli’s celebration after the India captain hit the shot that got him to the milestone. Kohli was euphoric in the dressing-room as he started clapping with a smile on his face. The moment is now being loved by fans. Here is the viral video:

Also Read:

