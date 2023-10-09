Home

Virat Kohli Celebrates Winning Best Fielder Medal During Ind-Aus ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 – WATCH

Ind vs Aus: Apart from the unique celebration, Virat Kohli's gestures in the video has made it extremely popular among fans.

Chennai: Without a doubt, former India captain Virat Kohli is one of the most athletic fielders in the world currently. Kohli proved that fact once again on Sunday in the ICC World Cup game against Australia. Apart from taking a sharp catch at first slip, Kohli was top-notch in the outfield and hence he was given a medal for being the best fielder of the match in Chennai. But it is the Kohli celebration that is creating all the buzz. Here is the clip shared by the Indian board that is now going viral:

📽️ BTS from the #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 dressing room 😃👌 – By @28anand A kind of first 🥇 #CWC23 | #INDvAUS And the best fielder of the match award goes to….🥁 WATCH 🎥🔽https://t.co/wto4ehHskB — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2023

