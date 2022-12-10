Virat Kohli Celebrating Ishan Kishan’s Record Double Century During Ind-Ban 3rd ODI is Heartwarming | WATCH VIDEO

Ind vs Ban: When Kishan reached the milestone, Kohli started celebrating instead of the former and that stole hearts.

Virat Kohli Celebrates Ishan Kishan's Hundred

Chattogram: It was a magical scene at Chattogram as young Ishan Kishan smashed a breathtaking double century in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh. When Kishan reached the milestone, Kohli started celebrating instead of the former and that stole hearts. Kohli celebrated as if it was his moment and not Ishan’s. That is the kind of team spirit that is now getting love from fans on social space.

Kishan eventually perished for 210 off 131 balls. His innings was laced with 10 sixes and 24 boundaries. Kohli and Kishan also stitched a record 290-run stand.

Here is the moment where you can see Kohli celebrating Kishan’s double.

Kishan was steady early on but once Virat Kohli joined him, he slowly but surely shifted gears. Once he got to his maiden ODI hundred off 81 balls, he cut loose. Kishan went from 100-150 in just 14 balls. At that stage, he was dealing with boundaries. He finally got to his double hundred in 126 balls. This also happens to be the quickest double ton in ODI cricket.

With the double, he became the fourth Indian to hit a double hundred in ODI cricket. He joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virender Sehwag. Kishan is also the youngest to get a double hundred in ODI cricket.