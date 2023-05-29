ZEE Sites

  • Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara And Jaydev Unadkat Join Team India Traning Session In London Ahead Of WTC 2023 Final

After Indian Premier League duties, Kohli left for England along with Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat. 

Updated: May 29, 2023 5:13 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

London: Former India captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have joined the team’s practice session in London ahead of the World Test Championship Final 2023 which will start from June 7 and will be played at The Oval.

After Indian Premier League duties, Kohli left for England along with Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat.

BCCI took their Twitter and shared the photos of both the cricketer wearing India’s new Adidas kit and here is the photo:

India will face Australia for the final of WTC 2023 and this is the second consecutive time that ‘Men in Blue’ are playing the final of Test Championship.

Earlier, India had faced New Zealand for the clash where Kohli led India has lost it by 8 wickets and Kyle Jamieson was man of the match.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia Squad For WTC Final: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warn

