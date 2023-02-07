Top Recommended Stories

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara on Cusp of Entering 2000-Run Club in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The senior Indian stars in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara will be back in action and once again the spotlight will be on them as they plot to emulate their heroics from the 2020-21 series and inch closer to a second consecutive World Test Championship Final.

Published: February 7, 2023 2:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara on Cusp of Entering 2000-Run Club in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Just 2 days to go for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and then India will once again lock horns with Australia in a 4-match Test series, a Trophy which has produced some of the best Test matches over the years.

The senior Indian stars in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara will be back in action and once again the spotlight will be on them as they plot to emulate their heroics from the 2020-21 series and inch closer to a second consecutive World Test Championship Final.

Ahead of the much anticipated series, former captain Kohli and Pujara will be on the cusp of a big BGT record as they are few runs away from entering the 2000-run club. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Michael Clarke have more than 2000 runs in BGT history and now India’s two reliable batters have a big chance to do the same.

Kohli has finally found his mojo back in the T20Is and ODIs but still has to prove a point, when it comes to the longest format of the game. It was back in 2019, when the ex India captain got his last Test hundred. He will be eager to emulate his shorter format form in the upcoming series. On the other hand, Pujara after falling out of favour from the Sri Lanka series in 2022, came back stronger than ever with an outstanding performance in the county cricket.

Most runs in Border-Gavaskar series:
Sachin Tendulkar: 3262 runs in 65 innings
Ricky Ponting: 2555 runs in 51 innings
VVS Laxman: 2434 runs in 54 innings
Rahul Dravid: 2143 runs in 60 innings
Michael Clarke: 2049 runs in 40 innings
Cheteshwar Pujara: 1893 runs in 37 innings
Virat Kohli: 1682 runs in 36 innings

The first Test will be played in Nagpur at VCA Stadium from 9:30 AM IST onwards.

Published Date: February 7, 2023 2:45 PM IST

